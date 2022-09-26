5 Must Visit Attractions in Ubud, Bali

Find top tourist attraction in Ubud to visit for family or honeymooners

Ubud , a charming town in Bali, Indonesia , draws travelers from all over the globe due to its traditional handicrafts, stunning jungles, terraced rice fields, and Hindu temples and shrines. Explore the rich splendor of Ubud Bali on your next vacation to Indonesia by visiting the prominent tourist attractions surrounding Ubud and famous Ubud sightseeings. Here are five must-visit attractions in Ubud curated by JOOi IndonesiaCampuhan Ridge WalkThe breathtaking Campuhan Ridge Walk can be found tucked away behind the hotels that line the main street of Ubud. This walk is an essential must-see for everyone in the area of Ubud. The path is not very long, but it is pretty rewarding, as it will take you up and down a ridge past rice fields and palm trees. This is the ideal area to get away from the noise and bustle of Ubud. The Campuhan Ridge Walk has been one of the most popular things to do in Ubud over the last several years. Although the trek is gorgeous at any time, we recommend arriving before sunrise to avoid the bigger crowds and enjoy the solitude and serenity of this place. The Campuhan Ridge Walk is just a short walk from the heart of Ubud. If you want to get an early start on your day of touring Ubud, it is highly recommended that you watch the dawn along this trail. You need to include the Campuhan Ridge Walk on your itinerary right now.Saraswati TempleLempad, one of the most accomplished artists in Bali, was in charge of constructing this temple. The name of this temple is taken from the Hindu goddess Saraswati. Saraswati is the goddess honored with the gift of art, writing, and natural intelligence. A lovely lotus-filled pond can be seen in the front area of the Saraswati temple. The water that floods this pond comes from an irrigation canal that supplies water to the beautiful rice terraces in the town's upper section. The gate itself is a work of art whose center is enclosed by a wall. Saraswati temple's upkeep is handled by residents who volunteer to clean up the ponds and generally keep the place of worship tidy. If you visit the temple in the evening, you may see dance performances every night, beginning at 7:30pm. So come on in and enjoy a stunning dance performance at Pura Taman Saraswati temple under the beautiful moonlight.Ubud Palace / Puri Saren AgungThe palace of the royal family of Ubud, Puri Saren Agung, is one of Ubud's most renowned monuments. It is a storehouse of arts, dancing, and literature. The palace's stage and conference rooms hold international events, such as the annual Ubud Writers & Readers Festival's opening ceremonies. The palace was established under the reign of Tjokorda Putu Kandel (1800–1823) and had well-preserved Balinese architecture and a lovely garden. The front half of the palace is accessible to the public throughout the day for viewing and photographing. The Ubud Royal Palace is renowned among admirers of Balinese arts as one of the most critical locations to witness traditional dances. The audience is greeted with an exquisite angkul-angkul decor as they enter the performance space (standard gate and guardian statues). Every night, it features performances by gamelan percussion ensembles. Typically, these shows' tickets are available in the afternoon.Monkey ForestThe purpose of the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary (Monkey Forest Ubud) is to conserve the land using the Tri Hita Karana philosophy, Tri Hita Karana is a Hindu philosophy, it is formed from the words "Tri," which means three, "Hita," which means bliss, and "Karana," which means the reason or way, thus, Tri Hita Karana means "three paths to spiritual and mental well-being." and the essence of Tri Hita Karana's ideology is how to keep people in harmonious relationships in this life. The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary (Monkey Forest Ubud) will be a prominent worldwide tourism attraction to foster peace and harmony for tourists based on the Tri Hita Karana idea.Coffee Plantation and Couple Jungle SwingAside from the paddy terrace, Ubud is also known for its fantastic coffee. Experience the process of coffee plantations like never before. Bring your loved one to enjoy the planting coffee experience and a thrilling jungle swing with your favorite person. Feel the breeze against your face while swinging with your particular person across the beautiful green jungle. Do not worry, exciting experience is completely safe because your safety is our top priority.