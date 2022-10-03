86 Countries Now Subject to Visa On Arrival to Enter Indonesia

Indonesia immigration officially announced of additional countries which eligible for Visa on arrival. Other countries will need visit visa to enter Indonesia

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- An extra ten nations are addition to subject to visa on arrival. Indonesia, with a total of 86 countries, is currently everyone tourism destinations in 2022. The simplicity given by the Indonesian government to increase the number of international visitor arrivals benefits the Indonesian tourism business.Visitors from countries other than those 86 will still require a visit visa to enter Indonesia. In addition to travel and tour agency sponsors from Indonesia, travelers must have gotten at least two doses of vaccination. " JOOi Indonesia makes much less difficult for international travelers to obtain an Indonesia visit visa. Our visit visa submission rate has also improved significantly from the previous period, thanks to tour packages which including the visas services "said Mirta Sari, JOOi Indonesia's Director of Marketing and Sales.In agreement with Mirta, the Operational Director of JOOi Indonesia, Fiki Yusuf stated that the number of international tourists visiting Bali has increased by more than 50% from a few months ago, bringing relief to the Balinese people who were previously impacted by the epidemic."Previously, visit visas were a problem for travelers, but with collaboration among agencies, we JOOi Indonesia can provide services that comply with the easiest requirements, among others. This has a significant multiplier impact on the entire Bali community." Close Yusuf Fiki.