FW: NEWS RELEASE / RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI

Correction on age of Daniel Pelkey (52 not 23)
CASE#: 21B400391
TROOPER: Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/30/2021 2000 hours
LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Daniel L. Pelkey
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 30, 2021, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash with entrapment on Creek Road in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Daniel Pelkey.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Clarendon Fire and Regional Ambulance Services.
Troopers observed Pelkey to display several indicators of impairment. Pelkey was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Pelkey was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing he was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/21 @ 12:30 hours
