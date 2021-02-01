Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: NEWS RELEASE / RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI

Correction on age of Daniel Pelkey (52 not 23)

 

From: Domingus, Ray via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, January 31, 2021 12:31 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: NEWS RELEASE / RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI

 

CASE#: 21B400391                                                        

TROOPER: Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2021 2000 hours

LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Daniel L. Pelkey

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 30, 2021, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash with entrapment on Creek Road in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.  Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Daniel Pelkey.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by Clarendon Fire and Regional Ambulance Services.

 

Troopers observed Pelkey to display several indicators of impairment.  Pelkey was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.  Pelkey was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing he was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/21 @ 12:30 hours

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

