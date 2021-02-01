Williston: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A100325
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021 @1713 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Eden, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Cyle Carpenter
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: *The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence*
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/30/2021 at approximately 1713 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston
Barracks received a report of a disturbance at a residence on North Road in
Eden. Troopers responded and met with a female who suffered minor injuries as a
result of a physical altercation with Cyle Carpenter. Carpenter also damaged a
television and the glass window of an outside door. The total damage
was priced approximately over $400.00. Carpenter fled the scene prior to
Troopers' arrival. Later that evening, Berlin Police Department responded to a
single vehicle crash and identified the operator as Carpenter. Carpenter was
taken into custody and flash cited per order of the court with conditions to
appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on Tuesday, February 2, 2021
at 1300 Hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2021 @1300 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.