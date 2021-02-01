Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A100325

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                            

STATION: VSP Williston                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021  @1713 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Cyle Carpenter                                               

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: *The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence*

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/30/2021 at approximately 1713 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston

Barracks received a report of a disturbance at a residence on North Road in

Eden. Troopers responded and met with a female who suffered minor injuries as a

result of a physical altercation with Cyle Carpenter. Carpenter also damaged a

television and the glass window of an outside door. The total damage

was priced approximately over $400.00. Carpenter fled the scene prior to

Troopers' arrival. Later that evening, Berlin Police Department responded to a

single vehicle crash and identified the operator as Carpenter. Carpenter was

taken into custody and flash cited per order of the court with conditions to

appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

at 1300 Hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/2021  @1300 Hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

