Derby/ DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021 @ 0303 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Rd, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Rebecca Poquette

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/31/2021, at approximately 0303 hours, a trooper with

the Vermont State Police drove up upon a car off the road on Burton Hill Road in

the Town of Barton, VT. The operator was identified as Rebecca Poquette. It was

revealed Poquette was traveling south on Burton Hill when she lost control of her

vehicle and drove off the roadway to the right into the snow. While on scene, Poquette

displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody

for suspicion of DUI. Poquette was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and

was later released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 @ 10 AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *would not look at camera

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881