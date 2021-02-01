Derby/ DUI
CASE#: 21A500328
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2021 @ 0303 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burton Hill Rd, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Rebecca Poquette
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/31/2021, at approximately 0303 hours, a trooper with
the Vermont State Police drove up upon a car off the road on Burton Hill Road in
the Town of Barton, VT. The operator was identified as Rebecca Poquette. It was
revealed Poquette was traveling south on Burton Hill when she lost control of her
vehicle and drove off the roadway to the right into the snow. While on scene, Poquette
displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody
for suspicion of DUI. Poquette was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and
was later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *would not look at camera
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881