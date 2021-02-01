Royalton Barracks / DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200314
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1/31/2021 @ 1542 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brothers Road, Hartland
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Tanner Fisher
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/31/2021 at approximately 1542 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the area of Brothers Road and Shute Road in Hartland for a report of a single vehicle crash and the occupant slumped over in the vehicle. Troopers arrived and determined there was no crash and the operator, Fisher, had pulled over to rest. After further investigation, Troopers arrested Fisher for suspicion of DUI and transported him to the Hartford Police Station. Fisher was processed and released to family.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/2021 @ 1330 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.