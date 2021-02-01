Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 42 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,367 in the last 365 days.

FW: Royalton Barracks / DUI #2

Corrected date of incident is 01/30/21 at 1:40 PM

 

From: Lyon, Jeremy via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, January 31, 2021 1:40 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Royalton Barracks / DUI #2

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200314

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon                           

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1/31/2021 @ 1542 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brothers Road, Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Tanner Fisher                                              

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/31/2021 at approximately 1542 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the area of Brothers Road and Shute Road in Hartland for a report of a single vehicle crash and the occupant slumped over in the vehicle. Troopers arrived and determined there was no crash and the operator, Fisher, had pulled over to rest. After further investigation, Troopers arrested Fisher for suspicion of DUI and transported him to the Hartford Police Station. Fisher was processed and released to family.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/2021 @ 1330 hours           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

FW: Royalton Barracks / DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.