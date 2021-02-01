FW: Royalton Barracks / DUI #2

Corrected date of incident is 01/30/21 at 1:40 PM

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200314

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1/31/2021 @ 1542 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brothers Road, Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Tanner Fisher

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/31/2021 at approximately 1542 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the area of Brothers Road and Shute Road in Hartland for a report of a single vehicle crash and the occupant slumped over in the vehicle. Troopers arrived and determined there was no crash and the operator, Fisher, had pulled over to rest. After further investigation, Troopers arrested Fisher for suspicion of DUI and transported him to the Hartford Police Station. Fisher was processed and released to family.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/2021 @ 1330 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.