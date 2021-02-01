Middlesex Barracks/Single Vehicle Crash with injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A300415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 249-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/31/2021 at 1428 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 14

TOWN: Woodbury, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Greenwood Lake Fish and Wildlife Access point

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Boulanger

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/31/2021, at approximately 1428 hours, Troopers with the

Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of a single

vehicle crash into the trees on Vermont Route 14 in the area of the Greenwood

Lake Fish and Wildlife access point. Upon arrival, the operator Boulanger (50)

of Barre, Vermont was being treated by EMS and was transported to Central

Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of injuries. The cause of this crash is

still under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending Investigation

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: None

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov