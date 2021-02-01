Middlesex Barracks/Single Vehicle Crash with injuries
CASE#: 21A300415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 249-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/31/2021 at 1428 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 14
TOWN: Woodbury, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Greenwood Lake Fish and Wildlife Access point
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Boulanger
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1/31/2021, at approximately 1428 hours, Troopers with the
Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of a single
vehicle crash into the trees on Vermont Route 14 in the area of the Greenwood
Lake Fish and Wildlife access point. Upon arrival, the operator Boulanger (50)
of Barre, Vermont was being treated by EMS and was transported to Central
Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of injuries. The cause of this crash is
still under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending Investigation
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: None
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
