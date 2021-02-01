Upswing Launches First Mental Health & Wellness Module to Address College Students’ Nonacademic Needs

Upswing is an online student engagement organization Upswing Mental Health Module Home Page Upswing Mental Health Module Assessment

Upswing’s Platform with Mental Health and Wellness Module is Only Solution Addressing Students’ Needs and Available to Users at No Additional Cost

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upswing, an online student engagement organization, announces the launch of the nation’s first Mental Health & Wellness Module to address college students’ nonacademic needs by providing free access to mental health and wellness resources.

Mental health and wellness are critical, but often overlooked, components to academic success. With many college classes in 2021 still online, students don’t have access to the same campus resources as they did before the pandemic. Students need something they can access 24/7, 365 days available wherever they are through text, chat, and video.

“It’s evident that mental health has always been a concern for college students, and now with COVID-19, it’s more prevalent than ever before,” says Christine Wyatt, Chief Revenue Officer at Upswing. “Often, students' needs for mental health resources far outweighs a college’s ability to keep pace, with ratios as high as 4,000 students to one mental health professional on campus, and we’re proud to offer a mental health and wellness module available 24/7 at no cost to our partners for students and staff to reduce the barriers to increase access to these important resources.”

Upswing’s Mental Health & Wellness Module is available to business partners using the Upswing Integrated Student Service Platform. This module is the first foray into addressing nonacademic needs by meeting students and staff where they are.

“We’re confident including the Mental Health and Wellness module alongside our academic modules will help to reduce the stigma so many students are facing when thinking about their mental health,” says Wyatt.

Through Upswing’s Mental Health & Wellness Module, users can:

-Access a free, private, and confidential mental health assessment.

The anonymous assessment screens for up to six common connected conditions simultaneously. A dashboard then provides a graphical view of the user’s mental health risk to begin a meaningful conversation with a mental health professional.

The assessment asks for the user’s birthdate and gender for test scoring, and all data remains private and secure.

-Browse a catalog of over 140 free mental health and wellness videos focusing on various topics like stress, anxiety, mindfulness, resilience, and depression.

-Access crisis hotline information such as mental health crisis hotline support and suicide lifeline support.

Wyatt says the pandemic has sparked discussion about making nonacademic issues such as student mental health, self-care, and wellness a standard practice.

“We must begin to acknowledge the role of mental health and wellness in students’ success; the investment in these resources should be equal to that in academic resources available to students. All of our business partners can provide their students with immediate access to our Mental Health and Wellness Module, making mental health resources available to them when and where they need it,” adds Wyatt.

