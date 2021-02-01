Lavish Yields Announces New Video Conferencing App “Meetto” with Unlimited Number of Participants and Conferencing Time

Meetto a video conferencing app Lavish Yields logo

With the release of Meetto, businesses and individuals now have a video conferencing app with an unlimited number of participants and conferencing time.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavish Yields is proud to bring Meetto to the market. With the release of Meetto, businesses and individuals now have a video conferencing app that provides access to an unlimited number of participants and unlimited conferencing time. Interact in the virtual world with high-quality audio and superior video using any Android device. Enjoy a wide range of options with this free app that makes “taking a meeting” online a snap.

For years now, workflow and communication have migrated to the Internet. This has been one of the strongest forces in the global economy as an interconnected, interactive world of business and pleasure has grown. The global pandemic has only kicked the how-we-work and how-we-communicate transition already underway into overdrive. The need to socially distance, curtail travel, and generally create new ways of bringing people together has focused the collective mind of the tech field over the past year.

Developed by Lavish Yields—we’re a Canadian start-up that provides custom-software engineering solutions—Meetto is the fulfillment of our dedication to effective communication, unparalleled quality, and transparent pricing. Using the best technology of today to shape the tomorrow we will all enjoy is what Lavish Yields is committed to.

Meetto does not require any sign-up process, though there is the option of signing-in with a Google account. Using a shared meeting link makes joining an online gathering direct, fast, and easy—and requiring a password is an option when privacy and security are required.

Your online meeting can continue as long as it needs to, with individuals able to leave and rejoin without having to jump through hoops. The app allows everyone in the meeting to chat simultaneously; there is no limit on the number of participants. Both light and dark mode options available to users. And by recalling a meeting’s history, a new one with all previous participants can be recreated automatically.

These are the kinds of tools—powerful, yet easy-to-use—that the current moment demands. People are looking for ways to work and communicate in our “new reality.” This is what people always do: they seek ways to come together. Whether this is for work or companionship, people need ways to stay “in the loop.”

This is why Lavish Yields is proud to bring Meetto to the market. Our company—headquartered in Toronto, Ontario—is dedicated to delivering to companies secure software and advisory solutions that real people can use. We provide the ability to deliver scalable custom software to our partners, especially in the apps realm. We believe that the future is digital. The denial of this reality, whether by individuals or corporate leaders, only postpones our collective progress.

Maximizing the core mission of the businesses we partner with—by solving the tech challenges they face and helping them build an outstanding communication network—is what Lavish Yields does. We build strong business relationships with our clients through trust and reliability, always providing fair and transparent pricing and thorough workflow updates at every stage of a project’s conception, development, and implementation.

Lavish Yields has built a workforce that embraces independent thinkers who pursue a knowledge base that benefits our clients. We leverage a wide array of technologies and in-house creativity to develop scalable, robust web and mobile applications. Our team can design digital experiences that delight (or rescue projects that have stalled out during the development process).

Meetto is our latest creation—one we are proud to unleash on the world.

Download link of Meetto: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pomodoro.meeting&hl=en_CA&gl=US

To check out the Lavish Yields website, visit https://www.lavishyields.ca/