Maine DOE Update – January 29, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Franklin joins Androscoggin, Oxford, and York counties designated yellow; Cumberland joins all other counties in green designation. The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) continue to review evidence that indicates lower transmission of COVID-19 in schools compared to the general population. Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases is 34 per 10,000 staff and students, compared to 116 per 10,000 people statewide. This rate of new cases in schools is less than 30% of the statewide rate for the general population. | More

Maine Department of Education We are pleased to share an exciting update with our partners in education regarding the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) funds. Maine has received $183,138,601 for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act. The ESSER II application is now available in Maine’s Consolidated Federal Grant portal. Completed applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis beginning Tuesday, February 2, 2021. | More

As the nation explores the future of education and embraces opportunities for new and innovative approaches to student instruction and assessment, the Maine Department Of Education(DOE) is excited to develop a more meaningful approach to assessment. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking school employees and educators to host Virtual Communities for Maine teens as an important part of a new Maine DOE initiative, WAVES. The Virtual Communities will help deliver on the vision “every week every Maine teen safely engages socially with a community of peers,” be housed on the WAVES website and will be open to all Maine teens. The purpose of a WAVES Virtual Community is to provide an opportunity for teens across Maine to connect safely and socially around a shared affinity. | More

The Maine Broadband Coalition has launched a statewide internet speed test mapping initiative. The goal of the “Get Up To Speed” initiative is to gather data from across the state to generate the most comprehensive map of both the presence and quality of internet in Maine to date. | More

The U.S. Department of State announced the selection of Maine educator Karina Escajeda of Maine for a five-month English Language Specialist project focusing on K4/K5 curriculum design and materials development for a new English immersion initiative in Curacao. | More

The Maine Association of School Psychologists (MASP) recently announced that Lisa Backman from Windham Raymond School District is the 2020 Maine School Psychologist of the Year. This award acknowledges a member of MASP who demonstrates excellence in school psychology practice, and leadership in the profession.| More

During this time of opportunity and challenge, together we must create a springboard for community driven change for Maine youth. Across Maine, too many youth are isolated. The rate of youth anxiety, depression and feelings of loneliness in Maine have reached crisis levels. | More

Nominations are now open for the 2021 County Teachers of the Year and 2022 Teacher of the Year. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate educators who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and who inspire the achievement of all students. | More

The Maine Department of Education and the Foreign Language Association of Maine (FLAME) are now accepting nominations for the 2021 English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year! Submit nominations by February 12th, 2021 through this online form. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) contact tracing team uses Sara Alert (844) 957-2721 to monitor students and staff in PK-12 schools who have been in close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Sara Alert is a public health system that supports the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor for symptoms amongst the school population. | More

Maine DOE Team member Dwight Littlefield is being highlighted this week in the Get to know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Dwight. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education is sponsoring a workshop by Amber Coleman-Mortley, Moving Beyond the Movement: Fostering Authentic Transformation for Sustainable Outcomes. Amber Coleman-Mortley brings a diverse voice into civic education, manages a large network of education influencers, and has built a successful youth fellowship of students fighting for equity in civic education. Amber’s advocacy and expertise have been featured in the New York Times on several occasions. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here