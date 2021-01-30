I-580/Second Street Weekend-Long Closure Announced for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a weekend-long closure of Second Street underneath Interstate 580 the weekend of Jan. 30 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

The following closures will take place as sections of the southbound I-580 bridge over Second Street is removed to allow for future bridge reconstruction. All construction activities and times are subject to change and are weather dependent.

WEEKEND OF JAN. 30: Second Street Interchange Closure

Second Street closed underneath I-580 10p.m. Jan. 29 to 5a.m. on Feb. 1 (between I-580 northbound off-ramp and Reservation Road). Detours will be posted. Pedestrian through-traffic will be escorted through the closure via free shuttle. Business access will remain available.

Southbound I-580 ramp to Second Street closed 10p.m. Jan. 29 to 5a.m. on Feb. 1. To access Second Street from southbound I-580, detour via Mill Street.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.