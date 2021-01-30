REIMAGINE Blockchain Conference Re-Launch Celebrates the New Year with REIMAGINE 2021 V.6
The REIMAGINE virtual conference series is back to ring in 2021 with all new interviews from never-before-seen guests such as Anthony Pompliano and Tim Draper.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator--an ecosystem supporting students and startups in the blockchain industry--along with their event sponsor, EasyFi, announced today they will be releasing version 6.0 of their virtual conference series, now relaunched as REIMAGINE 2021, on Jan 30. The event will follow a New Year theme: “BUIDLing Crypto REsolutions”. After a tough year with Covid-shutdowns, economic downturns, and socio-political conflicts this version of the series seeks to focus on the future. Interviews with top technologists, business executives, students and educators alike will focus on their goals in the new year, the recent trends they are most excited about and all their predictions about where blockchain and crypto is headed in coming months.
The previous five events in the REIMAGINE series have featured over 300 interviews with 240 hours of content from speakers in 22 countries. Notable speakers include:
Crypto leaders: Erik Voorhees, Brock Pierce, Andreas Antonopoulos, Justin Sun, Charles Hoskinson, Roger Ver, Craig Wright, Mark Yusko, Dan Held,Michael Saylor and many others.
Industry: Coca Cola, AB-Inbev, Fed EX, Unicef, ING Bank, Rolls Royce, and 20+ others
DeFi: Chainlink, KAVA Labs, MyEtherWallet, eToro, SyntheticX, Ampleforth, SKALE Labs, Bison Trails, BinanceX
Universities: 30+ universities including UC Davis, Loyola, University of Michigan, Morgan State, Duquesne, Marquette, Toulouse Business School, RMCAD, University of Arkansas, UConn and more - V1.0, V2.0
The newest series will feature all-new content produced with the support of the Blockchain Education Alliance partners and sponsor EasyFi--a Layer 2 DeFi lending protocol. New speakers include celebrity venture capitalist Tim Draper, Anthony Pompliano, Arthur Breitman (founder of Tezos), Pamela Clegg (CipherTrace), Sergej Kotliar (founder of Bitrefill), and Emilano Grodzki (CEO Bitfarms). Returning speakers include Mark Yusko, Craig Wright, Justin Sun and Patrick Collins (Chainlink). Student blockchain organizations from MouseBelt University--an educational platform for students from 100+ schools in 24 countries, will also participate.
The virtual conference and networking event is designed to connect blockchain talent to infrastructure and industry. The goal is to welcome enthusiasts far and near to share their experiences and education. The team hopes these stories can serve as both entertainment and advice for the students and professionals alike tuning in. “It feels like the first month of a brand new world. Interest and development in crypto is higher than ever and there’s no limit to where it can go.” said Ashlie Meredith, Head of Education at MouseBelt and Co-Director of REIMAGINE 2021.
About MouseBelt
MouseBelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:
Startups - MouseBelt accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments;
Builders - MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop; and
Community - its media and university projects encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.
