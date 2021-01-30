Middlesex Barracks/Violation of RFA & COR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300380
TROOPER: Casey Ross
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/19/2021 at 0830 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Violation of an Abuse Prevention
Order
ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a
report of a Violation of Conditions of Release in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent
investigation led to the discovery that Ivan Alcide had violated his court
ordered Conditions of Release and an active Abuse Prevention Order by making
contact with the victim. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in court and
released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/10/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov