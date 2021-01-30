Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Violation of RFA & COR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:21A300380

TROOPER: Casey Ross

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2021 at 0830 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Violation of an Abuse Prevention

Order

 

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a

report of a Violation of Conditions of Release in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent

investigation led to the discovery that Ivan Alcide had violated his court

ordered Conditions of Release and an active Abuse Prevention Order by making

contact with the victim. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in court and

released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/10/2021 at 0830  hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

