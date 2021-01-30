Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,465 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Daily Update 1-30-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 30, 2021, there have been 1,913,068 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 120,340 total cases and 2,015 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Wirt County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Lincoln County, and a 69-year old male from Pleasants County.

“We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families.” 

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504), Wyoming (1,571). 

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. 

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information. 

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov

You just read:

COVID-19 Daily Update 1-30-2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.