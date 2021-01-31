AWMI Joins Conservative Voices To Protest Twitter’s Decision To Block Focus On The Family’s The Daily Citizen
Andrew Wommack Ministries stands with concerned Americans across the country today to express its opposition.
Our concern is that with Focus on the Family’s account being blocked, all Christian conservative organizations could be next”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Wommack Ministries (AWMI) stands with concerned Americans across the country today to express its opposition to the decision by Twitter to block Focus on the Family’s The Daily Citizen due to an alleged rules violation. Twitter blocked the Christian outlet, even after an appeal. Twitter carried out the account block stating its position that the organization had posted “hateful” content.
— Richard Harris, General Counsel for Andrew Wommack Ministries
“Twitter’s decision is blatant censorship,” said Richard Harris, General Counsel for Andrew Wommack Ministries. “Focus on the Family’s statement poses no danger to anyone and does not incite violence or any other improper behavior. It seems, according to Twitter, simply acknowledging the undisputed fact of a person’s biological gender is now ‘hateful’.”
The tweet posted on @FocusCitizen included this sentence discussing President Biden’s new transgender Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: “Dr. Levine is a transgender woman, that is, a man who believes he is a woman.”
“Our concern is that with Focus on the Family’s account being blocked, all Christian conservative organizations could be next,” said Harris. “If stating the facts from a biblical perspective of what constitutes gender gets you banned, then the freedom to speak of all Christian organizations is in jeopardy.”
“Andrew Wommack Ministries is deeply concerned that there is a coordinated effort to silence those who hold Christian convictions,” Harris said. “We ask all Americans to pray and to speak out to let Big Tech and our elected representatives know that this assault on essential freedom is not acceptable. This targeting of free speech, religious liberty and the whole ‘Cancel Culture’ is a rapidly growing phenomenon that has no end in sight. We must act now.”
About Andrew Wommack Ministries
Andrew Wommack Ministries reaches millions of people globally through its teaching ministry founded by Andrew Wommack. The message that Andrew teaches is centered on the truth of the Gospel with a special emphasis on God’s unconditional love and the balance between grace and faith. The message helps believers grow in their relationship with the Lord as they encounter it at conferences, on radio, on television, and via books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. In 2018, Andrew Wommack Ministries earned its 11th four-star (the highest) rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Find Andrew Wommack Ministries at awmi.net, on Facebook or on Twitter.
For inquiries, please email PublicRelations@awmcharis.com.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
AWMI
719-464-5619
email us here