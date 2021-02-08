Greenup To Install 17K Smart Water Meters In St. John Parish
New system provides accuracy and clarity to water meter readings as well as leak detection and improved residential and commercial services.
This new system will help us efficiently detect and minimize water loss for residents and businesses. The responsive infrastructure will enable us to pinpoint and respond immediately to any issues.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over three years, St. John the Baptist Parish (“St. John Parish”) residents have been plagued with wildly inaccurate water meter bills, due to inoperative and inaccurate water meters. In December of 2019, Greenup was awarded the $5.27 million dollar contract to install 16,941 residential water meters, 382 commercial meters and 10 fire hydrant meters. Partnering with Aclara Technology, Greenup began working on the project in January 2020.
— Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup
The smart meter technology will provide accuracy and clarity by enabling the wireless transmission of individual customers’ water meter readings directly to the St. John Parish Utilities Department. By collecting multiple reads per day, the new meters allow for better leak detection and improved residential and commercial services.“This new smart water meter system allows us to efficiently detect and minimize water loss for the residents and businesses in St. John Parish,” said Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup. “It is more responsive infrastructure which enables us to pinpoint and respond to potential problems before they happen”.
The St. John Parish Council agreed that the benefits of the “state-of-the-art” water meter outweigh its costs as it will provide for water usage readings to be taken every hour and transmitted to base stations that are to be built on the parish's water towers. Customers will be able to access their water usage online in real time and the meters will send out alerts when their batteries get low. With the ability to monitor water usage daily via a computer or smartphone, the new system will eliminate estimated reads, provide customers with consistent billing, ensure smooth revenue collection, and reduce calls to customer service representatives.
The construction phase breaks the parish into six areas, or “water cycles.” The expectation is that each cycle will be completed fully before moving forward to the next one. After the DCY network and installation routing plan was completed, trainings on the installation and smart meter software began in September 2020. The initial installations began in October and by the beginning of 2021, Greenup had already completed several thousand installations.
Recognized by Parish officials for their professionalism and communication throughout the project, Greenup expressed pride in being able to help solve a problem that affects so many people. Not only did Greenup provide the lowest bid for this project, but the benefits that will be reaped from their work is unparalleled.
As a provider of construction, maintenance and third-party procurement services, Greenup has expanded quickly since its launch in December 2012. Providing a full range of on-boarding solutions, maintenance and staffing services as well as specialty construction services to its diverse client base, Greenup strives to continually improve its performance and provide added value. For more information about Greenup Industries, please visit http://greenupind.com/.
