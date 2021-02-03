Mirasol Solar Launches New Website
Suncoast Florida – Solar Energy at its Best
With our turn-key process, we consult with customers to design the best solar solution, whether it’s for water heating, pool heating or solar electric. Our goal is 100% Customer Satisfaction!”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirasol Solar, a Sarasota based solar company has recently launched a new website that provides information about their ability to deliver residential and commercial solar solutions to Suncoast customers from Solar Water Heating and Solar Pool Heating to Solar Electricity.
— Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol Solar
As a SunPower Elite dealer, a FAFCO Legacy dealer and a certified Tesla PowerWall installer, Mirasol represents the top solar products available.
With SunPower, Mirasol can design and install photovoltaic systems that use a single company for all components — from panels and inverters to battery storage. As a FAFCO Legacy dealer, Mirasol has the capability to use solar technology to heat pools for free with the power of the sun, and with CoolPV™ technology panels can heat both pool water and supply electricity. They also install water heating systems that can offset the high costs of heating using fossil fuels with no noise, no air pollution, and no moving parts, employing a sustainable resource, the sun.
“With our turn-key process, we consult with customers to design the best solar solution, whether it’s for water heating, pool heating or solar electric. Mirasol designs and installs the solar system including handling all the permits and any rebates,” stated Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol Solar. “Once installed, we service and maintain the system. Our goal is 100% Customer Satisfaction!”
Visit the new website at mirasolsolar.com to learn more about the company and its solar solutions.
# # #
About Mirasol Solar
Formed in 1977, Mirasol Solar, formerly known as Mirasol FAFCO Solar, Inc, is the most established solar company in Florida. Mirasol Solar has spanned three generations as a local family-owned business. The Mirasol staff has over 250 years of combined solar experience. As the energy efficiency leaders on the Suncoast Florida, Mirasol got its start in solar water heating, then added solar pool heating and automation to the offerings. Since then, they have added solar electric (photovoltaic) systems, solar attic fans and battery storage. Mirasol offers the largest array of solar solutions of any Florida solar company. Plus, unlike most competitors, they have a dedicated service department to repair and maintain any type of solar installation.
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn