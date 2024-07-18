Wolf River Electric Expands and Launches a New Website
Trusted by home and business owners in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota
We are excited to present a new look and an easy to navigate website. We welcome homeowners and businesses into our pack as we help to transform the energy landscape, one rooftop at a time."ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf River Electric, a leader in residential and commercial solar panel installation, has launched a new website that helps customers in five Midwest states and beyond learn about the benefits of going solar. The site features a free estimate tool designed to allow customers to quickly determine how solar can help them save money on energy and how going solar will benefit the environment. It can calculate the approximate cost of going solar based on their location, utility, average electricity bill, and a few other factors, to reveal their estimated savings over time.
— Vladimir Marchenko, CEO of Wolf River Electric
With over eight years of industry experience, Wolf River Electric is committed to providing solutions to homeowners and businesses to solve the current and upcoming energy problems. They are dedicated to delivering the most energy-efficient solutions while meeting all types of customer electrical needs throughout Minnesota (MN), Wisconsin (WI), Iowa (IA), North Dakota (ND), and South Dakota (SD).
As a full-service solar company that prioritizes quality and customer satisfaction, they have a strong sense of brotherhood that ensures a collaborative approach to every project, ensuring each one is completed on time and within budget. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their 25-year workmanship warranty.
Their goal is to simplify the transition to solar energy with the support of a team of energy consultants, installers, and financing experts. Their professional advisors can guide customers to take advantage of all available local, state, and federal incentives, rebates, and tax credits.
Founded by a group of close-knit group friends, Wolf River Electric is where grassroots passion meets cutting-edge solar technology. It is more than just a business; it is a community-driven movement toward a sustainable future. The journey began with a shared vision: harnessing the power of the sun to create clean, renewable energy for everyone. At Wolf River Electric, they believe in making solar energy accessible, affordable, and impactful. Their commitment to innovation and dedication to the environment drives them to deliver top-quality solar solutions tailored to customer needs. From residential installations to large-scale commercial projects, their team of experts ensures that every step of the process is handled with care, expertise, and a personal touch.
“We are excited to present a new look and an easy to navigate website for our company as we help potential customers explore the benefits of solar,” stated Vladimir Marchenko, CEO of Wolf River Electric. “We welcome homeowners and businesses into our pack as we help to transform the energy landscape, one rooftop at a time."
Wolf River Electric offers best-in-class panels and solar solutions with 25-year comprehensive warranties. Customers receive the most advanced, efficient, and best value solar systems available. Paired with battery storage, the systems provide additional savings and peace of mind should an outage occur. To learn more visit wolfriverelectric.com.
About Wolf River Electric
Founded eight years ago by a dedicated group of friends, Wolf River Electric combines grassroots passion with industry expertise. The team of knowledgeable and professional staff, along with highly trained technicians, excels in designing, installing, and maintaining residential and commercial solar power systems. Headquartered in Minnesota, they are committed to exceeding customer expectations and delivering exceptional green-energy services as they serve home and business owners in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
As a SunPower® Elite Dealer, Wolf River Electric provides the highest quality solar installations and an unsurpassed customer experience. They install the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce or eliminate customer’s monthly electric bill. They are backed by the global solar leader in innovation for nearly 40 years, SunPower®, delivering more energy and long-term peace of mind with the highest-performing solar panels available.
