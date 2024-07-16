The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing is No. 1 In Many Amazon Book Categories

Anna Covert Logo The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, Digital Marketer Anna Covert Book Signing The Covert Code Podcast with Sean Morris

My goal in writing the book was to take the mystery out of online marketing and to help businesses protect themselves from rampant digital advertising fraud.” — Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, and Principal of Covert Communication

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just over 1 month of sales, The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, by Anna Covert, has climbed the rankings on Amazon in numerous categories. The book, published by Forbes, has attained a position of #1 in the Kindle categories of New Releases in Online Advertising, E-commerce Professional, Marketing and Computers & Technology. In general (not new releases) Kindle categories, it has reached #1 in Online Advertising, #2 Business Marketing & Sales, and #3 Advertising. The hardcover is at #5 in E-commerceThe book is also available online at Barnes & Noble and Target and in WH Smith airport bookstores across the country.As the founder of Covert Communication, the largest digital marketing firm in Hawaii, Anna Covert adds this achievement to her list of accomplishments. Over the past twenty years, Anna has become recognized in the industry as an authority in digital advertising and is known for her unwavering business ethics. She has worked with hundreds of companies worldwide, in a wide range of industries, lending them her deep knowledge of the world of digital marketing. Anna and her team have developed a solar calculator plugin now useable on any website platform; a company that could mail prospects a postcard showing their home with solar and an estimate of its cost and savings; software that connects various API through custom code; and more.She is also writing weekly blogs for Forbes, with subjects like The Blueprint for Digital Marketing Excellence and Automation vs AI : The Difference Can Make or Break Your Bottom Line. She has been featured in an interview on HI Now Daily television and in numerous publications such as AdAge and SpecialtyRetailer.For non-readers or those who want even more content, the audio book has recently been released and podcasts, also called The Covert Code, feature case studies, best practices , and more for businesses of all types. The podcasts showcase clients and high-level marketers and are learning experiences while being energetic and entertaining.“My goal in writing the book was to take the mystery out of online marketing and to help businesses protect themselves from rampant digital advertising fraud,” stated Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, and Principal of Covert Communication.Find out more about Anna, the book, and the podcasts, and speaking engagements at:annacovert.com and thecovertcode.comABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESAnna Covert is an unstoppable force in marketing and is especially proficient in the digital space. She heads Covert Communication, a full-service advertising & marketing agency that specializes in online marketing but carries out all aspects of both traditional and the latest in marketing trends. As needs arose in aspects of advertising not normally seen under an ad agency umbrella, Anna and her team formulated new ideas and created the platforms to take them to market. These culminated in her recent book: The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing and The Covert Code Podcast.Other services that Anna and her companies provide are:Covert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.Arial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.Reatium.io – An open-source web platform.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.

