Trusting Solar Calculator Now Available for All Website Platforms
The bestselling WordPress plugin is universal
The success of the Solar Wizard plugin has been amazing. We are passionate about supporting solar dealers worldwide get more leads and sell more solar.””HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trusting Solar Calculator, also known as the Solar Wizard, was originally developed for WordPress to help solar dealers convert more leads to sales. It became the #1 solar company plugin in the world! But it didn’t stop there. 43.4% of all websites are WordPress — and we imagine the percentage is around the same in the solar industry. The developers of the Trusting Solar Calculator wanted to make sure that every solar company could access the power of this amazing tool. They now offer the Trusting Solar Calculator for all website platforms with their new Global Plugin.
The new plugin accomplishes the same ability as the original WordPress plugin: It allows homeowners and businesses who visit solar websites to get an idea of the cost and savings they’ll achieve by adding a photovoltaic system to their property. Both plugins are completely customizable to look like the solar brand it is representing. The plugin can show results for different utility companies; offer high and low costs per kW; add in EV and storage options. Every text field can be edited in English or be translated to any language; it is local currency friendly; has UTM tracking; and more!
The WordPress Pro Solar Wizard is just $35 per month. And the Global Plugin is $50 per month and includes a 14-day free trial. It works for all states — even most countries! Dealers who operate in multiple states can enter all of their service areas, set the utility rate, and the price they want to sell at high/low for cash, loan or solar lease purchases and show the available incentives in each specific area. It also allows solar dealers to specify to whom and in what way they will meet with potential customers. In other words, they can set zip codes that they will meet with in person, virtually, or by phone.
“The success of the Solar Wizard plugin has been amazing,” stated Anna Covert, Principal of Trusted Solar Calculator. “We are passionate about supporting solar dealers worldwide get more leads and sell more solar.”
ABOUT TRUSTING SOLAR CALCULATOR
The brainchild of a team of developers who had been designing and maintaining websites and marketing for solar companies throughout the U.S., Trusted Solar Calculator was meant to help solar get more qualified leads. By allowing potential buyers to ‘test-drive’ solar, its costs and estimated savings, solar dealers could interact with customers who felt equipped to make a purchase. They already had an idea of the pricing and even the payments they would make — plus when they would reach a time of having electricity from the sun at no cost. They would have an estimate of what adding storage to protect them from outages and time or use charges as well as what they would need to cover the costs to add EV charging to the mix.
In under three years there have been thousands downloads of the free plugin. The success stories of the Pro version abound with hundreds of subscribers of the plugin in 24 countries finding value in it leading to conversions every day! To learn more, go to solarwizardplugin.com
