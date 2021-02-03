Foundry512 Gets Verified Profiled and featured in Inc. Magazine
To be officially included and listed is a great accomplishment and a nod that our team members are doing work that is unignorable and getting our agency noticed.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry512 was officially profiled and featured in Inc Magazine. The verified profile recognizes the agency for its fiscal growth extending over a three-year period and total revenue in 2020. The achievement marks the end of yet another successful year for the company.
“Inc. 5000” is an accumulation of privately held, for-profit companies that met set financial achievements over multiple years, including a minimum of $2 million in revenue in 2020.
This recognition marks Foundry512’s first recognition from Inc., and from all signs, it won’t be the last. Since its beginnings in 2008, the company has grown to 30 employees servicing local and national brands like Jägermesiter, Schulte Roofing, Quitxt, Creekstone, King & Rose, Altec, and more.
The ad agency credits its growth from the 5-1-2 Framework that they created to grow and lift brands: “5” stands for the five touchpoints where brands and consumers interact. “1” stands for the one big idea and the execution of that work. “2” stands for the two chief results their campaigns are designed to bring: increased loyalty and exponential demand.
“We have always loved working with Inc Magazine and what they stand for,” said Aaron Henry. “To be officially included and listed is a great accomplishment and a nod that our team members are doing work that is unignorable and getting our agency noticed.”
