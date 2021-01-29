Anti-bullying message of 2021 #PinkShirtDay on February 24 is “Lift Each Other Up”
London Drugs continues long-standing retail partnership for Pink Shirt Day
Through our customers generosity, London Drugs has raised $1.8 million for the CKNW Kids Fund, assisting various anti-bullying efforts across Western Canada. ”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Drugs continues its long-standing support of Pink Shirt Day by returning as the official retail partner in 2021. The social movement of Pink Shirt Day lands on February 24 in 2021 and reinforces how everyone should be lifting each other up. The positive and encouraging message reminds us that we are not alone and although we may not be joining in large social groups there is strength by working together to spread awareness of important social issues during these challenging times.
“We are proud to support all people who are affected by bullying, inappropriate use of power, and systemic racism and discrimination,” said Sara Dubois-Philips, CKNW Kids’ Fund Executive Director. “We are excited to share the design of the 2021 edition. The t-shirt’s powerful pink rainbow – symbolizes hope, love and the strength to ‘Lift Each Other Up’ in today’s challenging climate. How we treat each other matters, not just on Pink Shirt Day but every day, and by supporting this year’s campaign you are funding organizations and programs that promote healthy self-esteem, empathy, compassion and kindness.’
The latest statistics from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research indicate that 47 per cent of Canadian parent’s report having a child victim of bullying. The most common types of bullying experienced by youth today are verbal, social, physical, or cyber. And with everyone moving to online activities and courses there is an increased risk for cyber-bullying making it the most common form of bullying.
Falling on February 24th, Pink Shirt Day has become a national movement which sees thousands of Canadians showing their support for safe and inclusive schools, workplaces and communities.
“London Drugs has been the retail partner for Pink Shirt Day since it first launched 14 years ago,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs President and Chief Operating Officer. “Through our customers generosity, we have raised $1.8 million for the CKNW Kids Fund, assisting various anti-bullying efforts across Western Canada. This year’s merchandise offers new items including a Pink Shirt Day mask to spread this powerful and inspiring message.”
Official Pink Shirt Day t-shirts, toques, bracelets, and buttons are now available at all London Drugs locations across Western Canada in youth or adult sizes and on the London Drugs website. Net proceeds are distributed through CKNW Kids’ Fund to support youth anti-bullying programs across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Sales from shirts are given back to community programs in each provincial market for important community programs including anti-bullying initiatives. In 2020, CKNW Kids’ Fund supported programs that impacted over 59,000 children and youth.
Programs supported by CKNW Kids’ Fund include:
Kids Help Phone
KidSafe Project
Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of BC
Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Canada
I Am Someone Ending Bullying Society
Vancouver Out On Screen Film and Video Society
Stigma-Free Society
Since 2008, London Drugs has been a proud retail sponsor and continues to provide support across Western Canada to facilitate the powerful message of anti-bullying.
ABOUT LONDON DRUGS
Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 81 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.
ABOUT PINK SHIRT DAY
In 2007, two Nova Scotia students decided to take action after witnessing a younger student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. The students bought 50 pink t-shirts and encouraged schoolmates to wear them and send a powerful message of solidarity to the bully. www.pinkshirtday.ca
ABOUT CKNW KIDS’ FUND
Dedicated to enhancing the lives of children with social, physical and mental challenges living in BC communities. We provide funding to both individual children and organizations for a variety of developmental needs, with an emphasis on therapies, educational bursaries and specialized medical equipment. CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day campaign has raised more than $2.5 million for anti-bullying programs in Western Canada since 2008. www.cknwkidsfund.com
