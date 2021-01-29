Ohio Department of Education Announces Summer Food Service Program
COLUMBUS, OHIO - To increase participation in summer meal programs, the Ohio Department of Education is seeking local nonprofit agencies to participate as sponsors or sites for this year’s Summer Food Service Program. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that children ages 1-18 continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer break from school, when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch. In 2020, Ohio served more than 53 million such meals through U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nationwide waivers for the 2020 Summer Nutrition Programs Through the program, free meals are provided at schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, parks, camps, community centers, swimming pools, libraries, low-income housing complexes and more. Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursement to cover the costs of providing nutritious meals and snacks to children in eligible areas. Nonprofit organizations offering summer activities for children living in low-income areas also are encouraged to apply. “The Summer Food Service Program helps provide children with healthy meals to fuel a summertime full of learning, growing and having fun,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “There are so many exciting things for children to experience during their summer break, and hunger shouldn’t be one of them.” Expansion of the program is particularly needed in southern Ohio counties, where families struggle with food insecurity, as well as in rural communities and areas where migrant families reside. A sponsoring organization must be:
- A public or nonprofit private school;
- A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;
- A unit of local, municipal, county or state government;
- A public or nonprofit college or university; or
- A private nonprofit organization.
