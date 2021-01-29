Ben Chai, Co-Founder of BV Air Sanitisation Limited, Introduces Technology Enabling Millions to Get Back to Normal.

BV Air Sanitisation Limited

How important is the safety of customers, employees and family? How much revenue is lost annually due to staff illness or loss of key personnel?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the virus causing Covid-19, which can be spread via airborne transmission, was a primary perpetrator in the decimation of many businesses in the UK and Europe.

Covid-19 revealed how restaurants, offices, gyms, theaters, care-homes, hospitals, and transport systems were severely unprepared for such a pandemic. As a result of the illnesses and lockdown, businesses experienced increased costs relating to on-going salaries and sadly a severe cut in the work being done whilst employees worked remotely, employers paying 20% to 30% extra for staff illness, health claims, on-going payments of un-used rental spaces and a variety of infection prevention measures.

Despite the challenging year that is now in the past, many are now eager to get back to a sense of normalcy. BV Air Sanitisation Limited is an organization founded to help provide the UK with that normality, by providing worldwide patented, air disinfection and sanitization systems. Founders, Chris Kwok, Aslam Cheval, and Ben Chai are entrepreneurs, business owners in the technology and housing industry field and have more than 30 years of experience providing quality homes for students and professionals. They formed BV Air Sanitisation with a mission of saving lives, saving businesses, and preventing further infection.

BV Air Sanitisation Limited offers three low maintenance, filter-free, environmentally friendly air disinfection systems. The Portable system, BVB-AH1, is a portable, cordless unit that is small enough to use in taxis and at restaurant tables. The portable unit is especially useful for people suffering from allergies such as asthma, hayfever, and chemical based allergies because it allows them to take their protection wherever they go.

The deskmate model, BVB-AH20, is a desktop air disinfection system that removes contagious viruses and other harmful substances from the air and is ideal for protection in the office, home, or bedroom where continuous protection against harmful airborne substances is essential, due to constant visitors or areas where the air quality is particularly bad. From an office perspective, the deskmate is particularly beneficial because of its low power consumption and maintenance costs.

The Mobile BVB-AH60, is a heavy-duty air disinfection system on wheels. This model is intended for protecting individuals in large offices, conference rooms, and lounges. The mobile unit has the capacity to handle the work of three deskmates but with less maintenance. The Mobile unit has been certified to work for 54,000 hours continuously 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Like the deskmate it is essential for areas that are in constant use.

Recognizing that these 3 sizes may not accommodate all spatial needs, BV Air Sanitisation Limited provides customized systems for more complex building structures, that will help reduce virus and VOC spread through internal systems such as central air-conditioning units.

Each BV Buster system features a Plascide technology that uses a unique, active air sanitizing reactor to sustain the plasma. Plasma generating technology is more commonly associated with the space industry as a revolutionary method to propel space flight for deep space travel and is currently employed on a few robotic space probes. Plascide harnesses this capability to create innovative and compact technology for indoor air disinfection. Plascide’s capability to eliminate pathogens and VOCs have been verified by laboratories in China and at the Hong Kong University and the City University of Hong Kong.

2019 Winner of Geneva Innovation, the BVB-AH systems meet the USA FDA IIE guidance for Covid-19 Emergency. Here’s how the systems work. Within a micro-lightning generator, an intense ionized gas field is generated at room temperature, the ions are propelled into an energetic state and the ionized electrons shatter the biological pathogens, COVID-19 for example, plus other harmful substances including VOCs, such as formaldehyde.

As millions hope to return to a sense of normalcy in 2021, VB Buster provides proven and effective ways to make the office, home, and outside environments safe, once again.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

BV Air Sanitisation Limited was founded to help get UK PLC up and running by reducing the infection rate of COVID-19 by the provision of airborne virus protection to offices, transport, and homes. Leading the charge is Chris Kwok, Aslam Cheval, and Ben Chai, entrepreneurs and business owners, in the technology and housing industries, with 30+ years of experience providing quality homes for students and professionals. BV Air Sanitisation systems disinfect air and surfaces from viruses such as Covid-19, bacteria, and harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, and use a technology called Plascide. This technology does not use filters and is environmentally friendly, therefore has very low maintenance in comparison to any other similar system available.