PSC Commission Conference/ UIF Rate Case Hearing Set for Tuesday, February 2

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199. Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a rate case hearing to consider an increase in water and wastewater rates in Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Seminole Counties, by Utilities, Inc. of Florida. In addition, February 3-4, are reserved to continue the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of each day. The Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.