OnPay Solutions Partners With CapX Consulting to Provide AP Automation Solutions for Their Clients

Our mission is to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are excited to provide CapX with additional tools to help accomplish that mission by eliminating paper payments and invoices.” — Neal Anderson, President & CEO of OnPay Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPay Solutions, a Top Ten AP Automation Solutions Provider, has partnered with CapX to offer supplier payment automation solutions for their future and existing clients.

“We are excited to partner with CapX to deliver the final step in the Invoice-Through-Payment automation process,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Our mission is to empower people to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are excited to provide CapX with additional tools to help accomplish that mission by eliminating paper-based payments for their clients.”

CapX Consulting is an intelligence platform for business innovation. Through a unique approach to consulting and advisory, CapX Consulting enables clients to future-proof their businesses and more effectively adopt technology by providing them with a curated suite of recommended products and services, holistic optimization strategies, and workforce solutions that save money, increase efficiencies, and generate additional revenue streams.

“We are thrilled to partner with OnPay [Solutions] and introduce our clients to the incredible benefits of accounts payable automation,” said Lindsay Tsumpes, Co-CEO of CapX. “Our focus is on finding great solutions that can help organizations free up time, optimize operations, and reallocate valuable resources. We were impressed that OnPay’s solutions provide all of these benefits and more without any capital expense, making it a highly accessible tool for a variety of businesses.”

About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.

OnPay Solutions pays their clients cash-back rebates on their accounts payable virtual card spend every month, allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.



