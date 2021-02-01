Lane Creek Golf Club Hires New Head Pro
Nathaniel Macduff Cooley, MSA, PGA is thrilled to accept Head Pro position with L&J Golf.
finding Nathaniel was not an easy task. We did a nationwide search and found him at an amazing club in Colorado”BISHOP, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lane Creek Golf Club, just south of Athens Georgia is excited about the direction of their club. A completely remodeled clubhouse, a complete focus on keeping the course in top condition, along with food and beverage at the club that is evolving daily. The next big move was to bring in a seasoned PGA Professional and Mr. Cooley fit this need perfectly.
— Gary Miller
The clubs management was thrilled to hear that Nathaniel was available and willing to relocate to Georgia. His background fits the position perfectly. During his twelve years in the business, he has helped countless golfers take their game to the next level along with emphasizing the fun and camaraderie the game provides. Nathaniel holds a Masters of Sport Administration degree and he will also be enhancing the overall management of the club including tournaments, events and other functions.
According to Gary Miller, Regional Director of Golf with L&J Golf, "finding Nathaniel was not an easy task. We did a nationwide search and found him at an amazing club in Colorado". "We think his energy, skillset and love of the game will take Lane Creek to the next level."
This is just another positive step for L&J Golf. Lane Creek Golf Club is the third club brought into their portfolio. With this addition, they are continuing on their path to purchase, improve and create amazing environments for their patrons. Look for more news on club acquisitions from this group as the year progresses.
Nathaniel shared "I am thrilled to take this next step in my career. Lane Creek is a beautiful course and I look forward to calling it home." The staff at Lane Creek are also excited to work with their new Head Pro. With all the changes made at the club since new ownership took over six months ago, the team shared, "If you have not been to Lane Creek lately, you have not been to Lane Creek".
