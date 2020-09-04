Lane Creek Golf Club becomes the latest member of the L&J Golf family of clubs
Our goal is to make Lane Creek a great place for family and friends to spend a day together”BISHOP, GEORGIA, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 3, 2020, the purchased was finalized making Lane Creek Golf Club the third club purchase for L&J Golf, LLC in the last eighteen months. The club, located in Bishop, Georgia is a short drive from Athens and roughly 50 miles east of Atlanta. Founded in 1992, Lane Creek Golf Club has been a favorite of many daily fee golfers and the home course for countless annual membership players.
— Mr. Biscan
According to Jorge Martinez, President of L&J Golf, “Lane Creek fits in perfectly with the clubs in our family”. L&J Golf has been growing with a mix of both public and private golf courses. Another local club owned by L&J Golf, Jennings Mill Country Club, which is less than 10 miles away, converted to 100% private on September 1st. “Adding Lane Creek which is primarily a daily fee course to our family of clubs in the area makes perfect sense for L&J Golf and for area golfers” shared Mr. Martinez.
Lane Creek Golf Club was founded in 1992 and designed by Mike Young. The course is under the direction of Butch Faust with his countless years of experience at both Augusta National Golf Club and Reynolds Plantation. Under his supervision, the course has completed many upgrades and redesigns to the greens and bunkers over the past seven years. Mr. Faust will remain with the club after the purchase.
Since its inception, Lane Creek has been a strong choice for local tournaments. However, it also has some unique features. On the property you will find 12,000 square feet of practice tee area, a 7,000 square foot putting green and a complete learning center. But possibly the most fun corner of the property is the 6-hole Pitch & Putt course. It creates a great place to teach the next generation of golfers or a great place for golfers to work on their short game.
As with other clubs they have purchased, L&J Golf has big plans for Lane Creek Golf Club. Enclosing the deck to create an all-season dining area with flat screens all around is on the top of the list as well as other enhancements. “Our goal is to make Lane Creek a great place for family and friends to spend a day together” shared COO David Biscan.
“Our hands have been full as Jennings Mill Country Club recently hosted the PGA Georgia Open along with co-sponsoring the Georgia PGA Championship at Sea Island” added Mr. Martinez.
The team at L&J Golf also stated that they are always on the lookout for the next great course and has a couple others on their radar.
James Deane, Executive Vice President
L&J Golf
+1 909-223-1234
email us here