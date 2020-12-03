L&J Golf Shows Community Support
L&J Golf are proud supporters of local charities
We care a great deal for our community. We feel it is our responsibility to help those in need.”ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year has been a rough year not just locally, but globally. Everyone has had to deal with challenges and nobody has gone unaffected. The family at L&J Golf is no different. They have seen their associates become ill and happily recover. They have watched their local communities struggle and have witnessed the strength of individuals pushing forward.
— Jorge Martinez
While golf may be one of the safer pleasures during these tough times, the management at L&J Golf wanted to do more and make a difference in our local communities. L&J Golf President Jorge Martinez shared "We care a great deal for our community. We feel it is our responsibility to help those in need." He continued "We also have great members and golfers at our clubs that also care deeply about their communities and their generosity is amazing."
Last week, Jennings Mill Country Club worked with Athens Community Council on Aging along with Athens Area Homeless Shelter in donating and distributing 100 turkeys. They are also acting as a collection center for Toys for Tots through December 15th. Patrons at Lane Creek Golf Club, another L&J club that is nearby, has also also joined with donations for this charity.
Another club in their family, Country Club of Gwinnett is currently working with Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia. They are acting as a food collection center at this location. Their promotion of helping homeless veterans is very close to the heart at this club as they have numerous veterans on the team.
"We are thrilled to help wherever we can" stated Mr. Martinez. "As we grow with more clubs and golf courses, community involvement will always be one of our Core Values."
They ask that if you are in the area of one of their clubs, please stop by and donate a toy, some canned goods or whatever you can share. Putting food on the table or a smile on a Childs face can have an incredible impact on that persons life.
