Come explore one of America’s Greatest Outdoor Playgrounds: Alaska Bucket List

“Beatrice Bradley” is a brand being built by me, Debra Shutt, as an homage to my grandmother Bea, who taught me to “Be Fearless and Embrace Adventure”. Be Fearless, Embrace Adventure and join us!” — Debra Shutt

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gage Outdoor Expeditions and our newest member, Beatrice Bradley Family Travel, are headed to Alaska this Summer to get deep into Nature. We will provide all the information you need for safe travel and staying closer to home for those who aren’t up for longer international flights this year.Alaska is the land of unsurpassed beauty and we have three unique opportunities to see “The Last Frontier”. All our trips allow for you to get out onto the pristine fields or waters, with breathtaking surroundings, found only in Alaska.For the Fishing enthusiast, trophy-class fishing, exhilarating wildlife, and spectacular scenery make this adventure the trip of a lifetime. While there are numerous Alaska fishing lodges, none surpass the luxury and adventure provided by our lodge. Located in a breathtaking island rainforest just 35 minutes from Ketchikan, this breathtaking resort has been dubbed the "King of Alaska Fishing Lodges". Our lodge offers the best of both worlds: Exceptional saltwater fishing and freshwater fishing and both are mere minutes from the lodge. This fully-guided, oceanfront fishing resort gives you exceptional freedom and complete control of your angling experience. Your choice daily: Will it be saltwater or freshwater fishing today?Our U.S. Coast Guard certified skippers charter our 28-foot fishing boats for saltwater adventures - targeting halibut, king salmon, silver salmon and several other species - while our freshwater guides lead daily excursions to 23 lakes, rivers and streams nearby. Outside of fishing, we offer other activities such as kayaking, hiking and glacier tours. This is truly a wonderful Alaskan adventure and caters to both the hardcore fisherman and family seeking a true wilderness experience. As part of our all-inclusive packages, guests receive first-class accommodations and dine on gourmet meals prepared by our expert culinary staff.If you are more inclined to truly trek the wilderness and a Moose, Caribou or Bear hunt would charge your adrenaline, we can arrange your epic journey. Most of our hunts operate out of remote temporary tent camps or spike camps, allowing for flexibility to move with the animals. You should expect most of the work for your hunt happens before you arrive with countless hours of flying, scouting and preparation for the best location to put clients in areas for a successful, efficient and exciting hunt. Processing the prized meat from these animals is done for you and will be made ready for you to ship home.In either case, you will have acres and acres of unspoiled wilderness all to yourselves.Ladies, get your BFF, your sisters and your daughters to join you on our Women’s hosted trip starting August 1st, 2021. We will go Glacier hoping out of Girdwood, staying overnight at the Alyeska Resort. Then we trek the Kenai Peninsula, hiking/kayaking amongst the mountains and glaciers around the Whittier area! We then move on to Homer where we stay right on the water, walking the incredible Homer spit beach, taking a boat trip to either fish for Halibut or visit historical Seldovia. And, we finish up boating on Resurrection Bay to view seals, whales, Puffins and more. You can also visit a working Dog Sled camp and try a very special ride. All trips built on the experience of our professional staff.Gage Outdoors is a leader in Hunting/Fishing/ luxury lifestyle trips, we invite you to join us in 2021.

