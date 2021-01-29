COVID-19 Daily Update 1-25-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 25, 2021, there have been 1,842,725 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 115,839 total cases and 1,899 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Jackson County, a 94-year old male from Fayette County and a 56-year old female from Cabell County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sincere condolences to these families and encourage continued abidance of the guidelines and safety measures.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,065), Berkeley (8,566), Boone (1,377), Braxton (726), Brooke (1,851), Cabell (6,782), Calhoun (203), Clay (324), Doddridge (397), Fayette (2,298), Gilmer (555), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,155), Hampshire (1,324), Hancock (2,396), Hardy (1,162), Harrison (4,253), Jackson (1,547), Jefferson (3,182), Kanawha (10,718), Lewis (786), Lincoln (1,100), Logan (2,250), Marion (3,139), Marshall (2,675), Mason (1,488), McDowell (1,193), Mercer (3,819), Mineral (2,415), Mingo (1,866), Monongalia (6,839), Monroe (852), Morgan (848), Nicholas (1,005), Ohio (3,231), Pendleton (528), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (547), Preston (2,365), Putnam (3,674), Raleigh (3,950), Randolph (2,106), Ritchie (530), Roane (445), Summers (649), Taylor (957), Tucker (438), Tyler (546), Upshur (1,420), Wayne (2,245), Webster (236), Wetzel (955), Wirt (310), Wood (6,345), Wyoming (1,507).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.