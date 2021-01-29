COVID-19 Daily Update 1-26-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 26, 2021, there have been 1,857,255 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 116,978 total cases and 1,928 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, and when possible, staying home.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,080), Berkeley (8,630), Boone (1,391), Braxton (730), Brooke (1,861), Cabell (6,849), Calhoun (204), Clay (334), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,321), Gilmer (559), Grant (959), Greenbrier (2,178), Hampshire (1,332), Hancock (2,417), Hardy (1,173), Harrison (4,320), Jackson (1,560), Jefferson (3,223), Kanawha (10,791), Lewis (802), Lincoln (1,112), Logan (2,297), Marion (3,199), Marshall (2,694), Mason (1,499), McDowell (1,198), Mercer (3,831), Mineral (2,441), Mingo (1,875), Monongalia (6,871), Monroe (862), Morgan (854), Nicholas (1,016), Ohio (3,293), Pendleton (533), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,378), Putnam (3,735), Raleigh (3,994), Randolph (2,132), Ritchie (539), Roane (446), Summers (652), Taylor (975), Tucker (442), Tyler (550), Upshur (1,435), Wayne (2,283), Webster (241), Wetzel (973), Wirt (320), Wood (6,377), Wyoming (1,513).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report.

www.coronavirus.wv.gov The COVID-19 dashboard located atshows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.