VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503958

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch                          

STATION: Derby Barracks          

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover, VT

VIOLATION:

  • Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child (F)

 

ACCUSED: Stephen McKay                                            

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

VICTIM: Withheld

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/28/2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded an investigation into Stephen McKay.  As a result of this investigation, Detectives established probable cause that in October 2020, McKay committed a lewd or lascivious act upon the body of  a child at a residence in the town of Glover.  McKay was subsequently located, arrested and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.

 

The Honorable Court was contacted and by the order of the on-call judge, McKay was released without bail and with conditions of release.  He is due in court on 1/29/2021 to answer to this offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes/Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/29/2021, 1230 hours        

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Derby Barracks / Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child

