Derby Barracks / Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503958
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover, VT
VIOLATION:
- Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child (F)
ACCUSED: Stephen McKay
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
VICTIM: Withheld
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/28/2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded an investigation into Stephen McKay. As a result of this investigation, Detectives established probable cause that in October 2020, McKay committed a lewd or lascivious act upon the body of a child at a residence in the town of Glover. McKay was subsequently located, arrested and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.
The Honorable Court was contacted and by the order of the on-call judge, McKay was released without bail and with conditions of release. He is due in court on 1/29/2021 to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes/Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/29/2021, 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.