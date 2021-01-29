Derby Barracks / Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503958

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover, VT

VIOLATION:

Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child (F)

ACCUSED: Stephen McKay

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VICTIM: Withheld

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/28/2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded an investigation into Stephen McKay. As a result of this investigation, Detectives established probable cause that in October 2020, McKay committed a lewd or lascivious act upon the body of a child at a residence in the town of Glover. McKay was subsequently located, arrested and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.

The Honorable Court was contacted and by the order of the on-call judge, McKay was released without bail and with conditions of release. He is due in court on 1/29/2021 to answer to this offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes/Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/29/2021, 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.