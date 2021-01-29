FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION // ALBURGH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A200320

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 28, 2021 at approximately 3:00 P.M.

LOCATION: 124 Winter Lane Alburgh, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of family members

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 28, 2021 at approximately 3:00 PM the Alburgh Fire Department was dispatched to 124 Winter Lane for a reported structure fire. During the fire fighter’s initial assessment of the fire scene they learned that the residence may be occupied. Fire fighters entered the structure and located a male deceased inside the home.

As part of the Alburgh Fire Chief’s scene examination he requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators from the FEIU responded to the fire scene and began an examination.

The origin of the fire was determined to be in the living room of the home. The cause of the fire event is currently under investigation. The single family home sustained fire, heat and smoke damage estimated to be in excess of $50, 000. The circumstances surrounding the fire are not considered suspicious.

The deceased male was transported to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner for an postmortem examination. At this time, there is no indication of foul play involved in the death of the decedent. The death investigation is ongoing and is pending an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St Albans at (802)524-5993