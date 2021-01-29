Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Hauter, Jakabowski & Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/21, 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Watchpoint Rd, Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Richard Quesnel

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

 

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/28/21 at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight at a residence on Watchpoint Road in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Richard Quesnel attempted to cause serious bodily injury to an intimate partner.

 

Quesnel was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted, and Quesnel was released on conditions. Quesnel was also issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following morning.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/21, 0830 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

