New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B500172
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Hauter, Jakabowski & Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/28/21, 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Watchpoint Rd, Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Richard Quesnel
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/28/21 at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight at a residence on Watchpoint Road in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Richard Quesnel attempted to cause serious bodily injury to an intimate partner.
Quesnel was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted, and Quesnel was released on conditions. Quesnel was also issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following morning.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/21, 0830 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.