Loop 338 to Get Overpass at East Yukon Road

ODESSA – A project to build an overpass taking East Loop 338 over East Yukon Road in northeast Odessa is scheduled to begin in February 2021, although some activity is already happening in the area.

The current activity is being done in preparation for the TxDOT project. The city is moving water and sewer line, and several companies are moving various utilities.

The first phase of the TxDOT project will build ramps that will take traffic off the loop and tie in to Yukon Road at the new intersections. The intersections are scheduled to have four-way stops until signals can be installed. While there aren’t continuous service roads in the area for the loop, these ramps and intersection will serve the purpose of service roads at the intersections on each side of the eventual overpass. This phase will take several months to complete.

After the new intersections are completed, work will focus on building overpass embankments and the overpass itself. With the ramps and intersections in place, the impact to traffic will be minimal until Yukon Road is temporarily closed for bridge beam placements and bridge pours. That is more than a year away.

Traffic changes will be announced on the Odessa District Twitter feed at @TxDOTOdessa. Media will also be alerted to traffic changes ahead of the actual switch.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph on Loop 338 through the construction zone. A heavy law enforcement presence may be in use at times to improve safety.

At some stages, a width restriction will be put in place in the work zone.

The overpass project is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2023.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT. We need help from the traveling public to ensure the work zone is kept safe and free of crashes.

Ragle Construction Inc. of Euless, Texas, won the project with a low bid of a little more than $15.7 million.