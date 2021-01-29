TxDOT Continues Milling Operations in Early and into Brownwood Next Week

BROWNWOOD – TxDOT's contractor will begin milling operations at the intersection of US 84/US 377, near the Early ISD schools. This will begin after the section of Early Blvd., which was started earlier this week, is completed this Friday. Milling grinds off part of the asphalt to level areas or adds texture increasing traction for vehicles.

TxDOT’s contractor will mill the US 84/US 377 intersection after finishing up the milling of Early Blvd. The start time for this location is anticipated sometime Friday or on Monday morning, as crews will not work during the weekend. Various lane closures will occur, one lane at a time, as work is being performed. Crews will take approximately two days to complete the work at this intersection.

After finishing this intersection, work will move into Brownwood on US 67/84, from FM 3254 (also known as Coleman Street at the base of “Bangs Hill”) to the area where the highway becomes divided, just after the top of the hill. This section of US 67/84 will take approximately one week to complete.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to road signs, slow their speed and watch for the work convoy. Work schedules are approximate, allowing for unforeseen delays due to weather or equipment malfunction.