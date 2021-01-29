Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Work on New Loop to Begin Soon in Northern Camp County

Work on a new highway to improve mobility and connectivity in northern Camp County will begin soon according to plans approved in January by TxDOT.

“The new State Loop 255 will connect US 271 and Farm to Market Road 1520 in northern Camp County,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant. “Most of the route will be on new location except for a section that will be on the current County Road 2116 between US 271 and County Road 2110. The new highway will have two 12-foot traffic lanes with 10-foot paved shoulders on each side.”

R & G Construction of Marshall, Texas, was awarded the contract for the construction project with a bid of $5.6 million.

Work on the project should begin in March of this year and take about two years to complete, Bruce said.

