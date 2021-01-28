Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,807 in the last 365 days.

Monica Engelhardt Named Clearsulting Chief Financial Officer

Monica Engelhardt, CFO

Long-Time Team Member Excited to Drive Growth in Full-Time CFO Role

It’s important to me to continue to prioritize our people as we build on our exciting early success and scale to an even brighter future.”
— Monica Engelhardt, CFO
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Engelhardt, CPA, has been named Chief Financial Officer at Clearsulting. Engelhardt, a graduate of Walsh University with a degree in Accounting and Finance, started her consulting career at PwC. She first worked out of PwC’s Cleveland, OH, office as an IT auditor and then transitioned to their Financial Effectiveness practice. Engelhardt left the Big Four firm in 2015 to join Clearsulting as its second team member.

Having been part of the Clearsulting team since shortly after the firm’s founding, Engelhardt has worked across its primary service offerings, helped to build its Risk Advisory practice, and expanded its internal operations. She has served as acting CFO since 2018 and is thrilled to continue drive the company’s internal strategic initiatives as its full-time Chief Financial Officer. “I’m really passionate about our team and our culture,” says Engelhardt. “I’ve been lucky to be part of the firm since our inception. The opportunities I’ve had to serve in multiple capacities here will help me be successful in this role, as I’ve gained deep knowledge of every aspect of our business. It’s important to me to continue to prioritize our people as we build on our exciting early success and scale to an even brighter future.”

###

About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

Communications Team
Clearsulting
communications@clearsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Monica Engelhardt Named Clearsulting Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.