BEAVERTAILS OTTAWA ICE DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL PRESENTS PILOT PROJECTS WOODWORKING

“BYTOWN: TIMBER BECKONED US, AND THE WATER SHEPHERDS US.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Edition is happy to present “Bytown: Timber Beckoned Us, and the Water Shepherds Us” by Pilot Projects Woodworking
Grounded due to the global pandemic, Ottawa based PILOT, Bill Geno, now creates hand-crafted PROJECTS that channel his aviator’s precision and eye for detail through his passion for WOODWORKING.
Ottawa’s rich history is built upon a symbiotic foundation of timber and water; Ottawa’s rivers brought settlers here and the lush forests fostered a booming timber industry which in turn utilized those same waters—and later the Rideau Canal–as the trade routes to drive that industry outward. Today, we still feel and see echoes of that heritage all around us; whether it’s the sound of chainsaws along the water’s edge after Big Joe’s gridiron lumberjacks score a touchdown, or the beautiful evergreens that line the banks of the Rideau Canal Skateway. Pilot Projects Woodworking has manifested that tradition through this piece which combines Ashwood and epoxy to respectively represent Ottawa and its waterways, illustrating how, from Ottawa’s earliest days as Bytown, Timber beckoned us and the water shepherds us.
