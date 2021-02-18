JET CARD DECIDER 2.0 by Private Jet Card Comparisons makes finding your best private jet solution a few clicks away
With a few taps on your smartphone or keyboard clicks, JET CARD DECIDER 2.0 enables subscribers to find the best jet card, charter and fractional optionsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons, the authority on non-ownership private aviation solutions, officially unveils JET CARD DECIDER 2.0 today. It’s an automated way for subscribers to easily find the right private aviation solution for their needs. The online tool enables users to request a custom analysis via smartphones, tablets, and desktops. The entire process takes minutes.
With over 50 providers and more than 250 distinct jet card programs, hundreds of on-demand charter brokers, fractional ownership, or lease options, figuring out the best solution and approach can be time-consuming and confusing.
JET CARD DECIDER 2.0 automates the process. Subscribers use the online tool from smartphones, tablets, and desktops, submitting their parameters with a click of a button.
Private Jet Card Comparisons identifies the best solutions - on-demand charter, jet cards and memberships, or fractional ownership and leases. Subscribers using JET CARD DECIDER 2.0 receive a customized analysis comparing the programs that best match their needs. They can also arrange a follow-up telephone consultation.
"Oftentimes, your friends' private aviation solutions aren't right for your needs. Making the wrong choice can cost tens of thousands of dollars. And, it's hard to sort through competing claims. The devil is in the details. JET CARD DECIDER 2.0 makes finding the right solution fast and easy," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.
From its launch in 2017, Private Jet Card Comparisons has enabled subscribers to save days and hours of research by gathering over 20,000 data points in spreadsheet form, allowing them to compare providers and programs by criteria that impact choice:
- Safety – Aircraft and Operator Sourcing Standards, and Pilot Experience
- Pricing – Purchase Price, Hourly Rates, Long-Flight Discounts, and Pricing Methodology
- Flexibility – Lead time for Reservations and Cancellations, Applicable Aircraft, Seating Capacity, and Service Area
- Stability – Ownership, Company History, Headcount, Refund Options, and Escrow Account Options
- Aircraft Type – Search by Cabin Category or Specific Aircraft Type, including the ability to upgrade or downgrade based on your needs for that trip
- Details That Matter – Insurance, WiFi, Pets Policies, Service Recovery, Initiation Fees, Annual and Monthly Dues, CPI Escalators, Fuel Surcharges, De-icing, and Peak Day Charges, Taxi Time, Segment, and Daily Minimums, Roundtrip Discounts
- And much more…
Private Jet Card Comparisons' QUICK COMPARE JET CARD PRICING, launched in 2019, allows subscribers to compare the cost of jet card flights for their specific routes versus on-demand charter quotes in seconds.
A subscription to Private Jet Card Comparisons is $250 for 12 months and includes personalized service. Unlike lead generation websites, Private Jet Card Comparisons does not sell subscriber data or accept referral payments from jet companies. As the authority on non-ownership solutions, Private Jet Card Comparisons provides an unbiased and neutral source of data and analysis.
