Wise Agent’s Customizable Contact Summary Page Equips Agents with Streamlined Functionalities for Maximized Efficiency
Every year we love to give back to our members, and this year we upgraded this feature to create a more streamlined experience.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent is proud to continuously innovate our technology to provide members with a powerful and intuitive experience on our platform. Contact Management is not a “one size fits all” feature; this looks different for every agent. Wise Agent’s contact summary page serves as a profile for each contact, storing all their critical information in one place. As the essential feature of a CRM, Wise Agent has now built a customizable contact summary page personalizing each member’s experience.
The upgraded contact summary page’s goal is to help agents declutter their workspace and provide them with the information they need to see at a glance. Members can choose specific details they wish to quickly access from their contacts and set them as their default format. With less clicking, scrolling, and maneuvering throughout the page, members save more time with this functionality.
Wise Agent’s Chief Operating Officer, Eleni Sommerschield, stated, “Every year we love to give back to our members, and this year we upgraded this feature to create a more streamlined experience.” Wise Agent values their members’ input and strives to provide a platform with the functionalities they desire. Eleni continues, “With this page, members can see as little or as much information as they desire. We hope it will make our members more prosperous in every way possible.”
Wise Agent’s new contact summary page reveals a modern and organized design that allows for simplified navigation throughout the page. Members can now adjust their contact summary page to fit the specific needs of their business. Wise Agent will continue to fulfill our members’ needs as our software is built by agents, for agents.
Dedicated to innovating and developing the best CRM in the real estate industry backed up with amazing customer support to give our members one simple platform to run and organize every aspect of their business. We value building deep, long-lasting partner relationships to integrate other technologies into our system. We strive to continually enhance our platform and increase the productivity of our customers. We do it all from an uplifting, productive work environment that allows our employees to learn and grow daily.
