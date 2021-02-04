Wise Agent’s Customizable Contact Summary Page Equips Agents with Streamlined Functionalities for Maximized Efficiency

<img src="https://img.einnews.com/small/177036/customizable-contact-summary-pa.png">

Wise Agent’s Customizable Contact Summary Page Equips Agents with Streamlined Functionalities for Maximized Efficiency

Every year we love to give back to our members, and this year we upgraded this feature to create a more streamlined experience.”
— Eleni Sommerschield, COO of Wise Agent
FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent is proud to continuously innovate our technology to provide members with a powerful and intuitive experience on our platform. Contact Management is not a “one size fits all” feature; this looks different for every agent. Wise Agent’s contact summary page serves as a profile for each contact, storing all their critical information in one place. As the essential feature of a CRM, Wise Agent has now built a customizable contact summary page personalizing each member’s experience.

The upgraded contact summary page’s goal is to help agents declutter their workspace and provide them with the information they need to see at a glance. Members can choose specific details they wish to quickly access from their contacts and set them as their default format. With less clicking, scrolling, and maneuvering throughout the page, members save more time with this functionality.

Wise Agent’s Chief Operating Officer, Eleni Sommerschield, stated, “Every year we love to give back to our members, and this year we upgraded this feature to create a more streamlined experience.” Wise Agent values their members’ input and strives to provide a platform with the functionalities they desire. Eleni continues, “With this page, members can see as little or as much information as they desire. We hope it will make our members more prosperous in every way possible.”

Wise Agent’s new contact summary page reveals a modern and organized design that allows for simplified navigation throughout the page. Members can now adjust their contact summary page to fit the specific needs of their business. Wise Agent will continue to fulfill our members’ needs as our software is built by agents, for agents.

Dedicated to innovating and developing the best CRM in the real estate industry backed up with amazing customer support to give our members one simple platform to run and organize every aspect of their business. We value building deep, long-lasting partner relationships to integrate other technologies into our system. We strive to continually enhance our platform and increase the productivity of our customers. We do it all from an uplifting, productive work environment that allows our employees to learn and grow daily.

Customer Support
Wise Agent
+1 480-836-0345
help@wiseagent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wise Agent’s Customizable Contact Summary Page Equips Agents with Streamlined Functionalities for Maximized Efficiency

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Customer Support
Wise Agent
+1 480-836-0345 help@wiseagent.com
Company/Organization
Wise Agent
16766 E. Parkview Ave, Suite 201
Fountain Hills, Arizona, 85268
United States
+1 4808360345
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and take on more business.

Wise Agent

More From This Author
Wise Agent’s Customizable Contact Summary Page Equips Agents with Streamlined Functionalities for Maximized Efficiency
Arizona Based Real Estate Companies Wise Agent and HomeSmart Partner Up to Bring Value to Agents
NYSAR Selects Wise Agent as its preferred Real Estate CRM Partner
View All Stories From This Author