ICARO Media Group, Record News to Launch Mobile News Partnership

ICARO’s Advanced AI-Driven Media Technology to Power Brazil’s Largest Free-to-Air TV News Broadcast Leader to Over 37M Prospective Households

I am extremely pleased to announce our strategic technology partnership with Record News, the largest free-to-air news channel in Brazil...” — Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., a digital media technology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to power a digital media ecosystem and mobile app technology for Record News, the most established 24-hour free-to-air terrestrial news channel in Brazil.

Record News, the news channel of Record Group, will distribute its premium digital content to the Brazilian audience through a white-label version of ICARO’s AI-powered Super App. Record News content will be offered through the app, including Hora News, Mundo Record News, LINK, Zapping, Aldeia News, Jornal da Record News, and News das 10.

“I am extremely pleased to announce our strategic technology partnership with Record News, the largest free-to-air news channel in Brazil, which has the 6th largest economy in the world, initially targeting Record News’ existing viewership audience of over 37 million households,” stated Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of ICARO Media Group. “Record News is the premier news network in the Brazilian TV market in which our partnership will deliver a best-in-class digital app and portal experience to their audience. Together we will be able to provide seamless and personalized access to their premium content offerings to millions of users.”

Reinaldo Gilli, President of Record News, said, “through this new platform, Record News continues with its objective of expanding the distribution of its content, bringing quality information, with credibility and exemption.”

“Working closely with a leading player in the Brazilian market like Record News is a great opportunity for ICARO to use its AI technology to deliver relevant, high-quality content to an important part of the Brazilian audience,” said Ronaldo Kos, VP for Corporate Partnerships and Brazil Country Manager for ICARO Media Group. “I am very pleased to start working with Record News, and look forward to launching this exciting new partnership.”

The ICARO product suite, initially launched in 2020, has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks with over 100M potential users in LATAM and North America. ICARO's SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geo-fencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and London.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Record News

Launched on September 27, 2007, Record News is the only open news TV network in Brazil, whose mission is to bring relevant, unbiased and credible quality information to help Brazilians to form their opinions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.