Link11 to acquire Canadian DDoS protection provider DOSarrest Internet Security
Acquisition reinforces Link11’s commitment to deliver DDoS protection solutions to organizations globally.FRANKFURT, GERMANY, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Link11, Europe's leading IT security provider in the field of cyber resilience, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of DOSarrest Internet Security LTD to accelerate its market expansion. DOSarrest is a Vancouver-based provider of DDoS protection solutions serving customers across North America, Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region.
Jens-Philipp Jung, CEO at Link11 said: "This acquisition will drive Link11’s business expansion around the globe and strengthen our position as a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions. It will make us an attractive security partner to customers whose business success is highly dependent on the performance and availability of digital services and processes. With this transaction, we’ve reached an important milestone and are now set for future growth outside Europe.”
The acquisition of DOSarrest strengthens and extends Link11’s security services infrastructure and customer base in Europe, North America, and Asia. DOSarrest’s customer base includes well-known companies and brands from the finance, government, utilities, gaming and gambling, ITC, and online retail sectors. The company's headquarters in Vancouver will also be acquired, supplementing the company's local presence.
Marc Wilczek, COO at Link11 said: “By combining the network infrastructure and service operations of Link11 and DOSarrest, we will be able to address and satisfy customer needs globally, irrespective of geographic location or time zone. In recent years, Link11 has established a growing business in Europe where, despite digitalization and connected communication, local presence and 24/7 support are essential. This acquisition enables us to extend this proven strategy into new markets."
Increasing global network capacity
Accompanying the acquisition, Link11 will expand its own global DDoS protection network in the Asia Pacific Region. Companies from that region will be able to access Link11’s services from a new site in Hong Kong. With Hong Kong as an additional infrastructure base, Link11’s DDoS protection services are now even more readily accessible at a regional level.
Link11’s network now comprises 14 service clusters, distributed strategically on the major internet exchange points across the world. At these clusters, customers’ network traffic is analyzed with a self-learning algorithm and purged of unwanted traffic such as DDoS requests.
The acquisition comes at a time when organizations of all sizes are being targeted by cyber criminals. Businesses across the globe are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks than ever before because of COVID-19 which has propelled many businesses and organizations into being more reliant on digital collaboration and communications as employees continue to work remotely. DDoS attacks rank among the top 5 cyber threats for companies. They can cause severe disruption and downtime for corporate IT and critical infrastructure. Since lockdowns related to the Covid 19 pandemic started in March 2020, the Link11 Security Operation Center has recorded an increase in DDoS attacks of up to 108%.
Both parties have agreed that further details about the transaction, including the transaction size, will not be disclosed.
About Link11
Link11 is the leading European IT security provider in the field of cyber-resilience. The global protection solutions of the Cloud Security Platform are fully automated, react in real-time and defend against all attacks, including unknown and new patterns, in under 10 seconds. According to unanimous analyst opinion (Gartner, Frost & Sullivan) Link11 offers the fastest mitigation (TTM) available on the market. To ensure cyber-resilience, web and infrastructure DDoS protection, bot mitigation, API protection, secure DNS, zero touch WAF, secure CDN, and threat intelligence services, among others, ensure holistic and cross-platform hardening of corporate networks and critical applications. International customers can thus concentrate on their business and digital growth. Since the company was founded in 2005, Link11 has received multiple awards for its innovative solutions.
About DOSarrest Internet Security LTD
DOSarrest founded in 2007 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada serves a global client base and specializes in fully managed cloud based Internet security services including DDoS protection for websites, Network Infrastructure protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Traffic Analyzer as well as CAPP.
Jenni Livesley
Context Public Relations
+44 1625 511966
link11@contextpr.co.uk