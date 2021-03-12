ViroStop Launches Preventative Nasal and Oral Sprays In The UK to Help Protect Against COVID-19
ViroStop launches its range of anti-viral sprays following success in Asia and EuropeLONDON, UK, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViroStop has launched a range of nasal and oral anti-viral sprays in the UK to provide safe and effective protective against a range of viruses, including COVID-19.
ViroStop’s patented mix of active and natural ingredients act as a barrier against infections and can also alleviate the symptoms of flu and colds. The anti-viral sprays create a protective film on the mucous membrane in the upper respiratory tract to neutralise viruses and prevent multiplication. The company has sold over two million products worldwide over the last six months.
The launch coincides with children and teachers returning to school in March, and the current lockdowns restrictions due to ease over the coming months. As people begin to mix more frequently, ViroStop aims to offer an extra layer of protection for those returning to the ‘new normal’.
Speaking on the launch, Dr. István Jankovics, an internationally recognised scientist, doctor, virologist, and microbiologist who has been involved in researching the flu virus since graduating in 1979, said:
“With COVID-19 restrictions starting to ease and a semblance of normality returning, our launch in the UK comes at a critical time. Our products give people that extra layer of protection and assurance, offering them an invisible safeguard that should be seen as ‘spraying on an extra mask’. It’s easy to use for all ages and can become part of your ‘new normal’ routine. The antioxidant properties help eliminate germs and using the products twice daily offers reassurance to everyone, particularly those who may be vulnerable, along with those using the products as part of their healthy living routine.”
Also speaking on the launch, Professor James Kingsland OBE, an internationally renowned Primary Care physician, Clinical Professor and practising GP for over 32 years added:
“The ViroStop sprays should be used prophylactically to provide extra protection against viruses. The spray can both block and eradicate pathogens in the nasal airway and throat, which may add further support in the efforts to recover from the covid-19 pandemic. It may also help people to stay well as we return to normality. With the Government’s recently published roadmap out of lockdown, the use of ViroStop, along with hand sanitising and wearing a face mask, may provide enhanced protection and lower the risk of contracting and spreading human pathogens.
For more information visit ViroStop website. The nasal and oral sprays are now available online at Stressnomore.co.uk for £13.99 and can also be purchased by fytofontana.com.
