Radio communications company ETELM wins award for helping set up COVID-19 key worker testing facility in Northern Italy
French radio communications specialist ETELM has been recognised for its work to help establish a COVID-19 mobile medical facility in Italy.PARIS, FRANCE, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French radio communications specialist ETELM (https://www.etelm.fr/en/) has been recognised for its work to help establish a COVID-19 mobile medical facility in Italy. The project – the deployment of a mobile laboratory called B-LiFE, (Biological Light Field Laboratory for Emergencies) – won the ICAA International Critical Communications Awards 2020 in the category of ‘Best use of critical communications in public safety’.
The project team established a mobile medical laboratory and testing facility in Piedmont in June 2020 to provide rapid testing for key workers as the region was battling to fight the worst of the pandemic. ETELM’s role was to provide advanced communications for the B-LiFE facility to enable rapid communication of mission critical information to ensure the fast and efficient processing of test information.
ETELM achieved this by providing its innovative 4GLinked solution, offering a combination of professional TETRA and LTE radio communicatoins technologies, to create a fully autonomous rapidly deployable Terrestrial Telecom Emergency Node with integrated services and cellular coverage. Other technologies such as satellite communications and geo-mapping were all brought into play in conjunction with a number of partners from across Europe.
ETELM managing director Nicolas Hauswald commented: “We were pleased to make a contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in a region that was under tremendous pressure. Our team is experienced in providing tailored solutions for critical radio communications and were able to deploy at a moment’s notice. But we were part of a much bigger team of experts from the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCLovain) and other service providers. A great team effort with the most important mission; to save lives.”
B-LiFE is delivered by a consortium of experts led by the Center for Applied Molecular Technologies of the UCLouvain. ETELM has developed the terrestrial telecommunication segment. SES Techcom provided satellite communication. EONIX has built the autonomous information infrastructure and nazka mapps brought its satellite imaging and mapping capacities. The mission was supported by ESA and the Luxembourg Government with high-performance capabilities from the GovSat-1 satellite.
Ends
Notes to Editors
About ETELM
ETELM is a French SME with a core expertise and a solid experience in providing innovative end-to-end Mission and Business Critical Radio Communications solutions.
ETELM has been designing, developing and manufacturing radio infrastructure for private fixed and tactical networks (PMR, TETRA and lately Mission Critical LTE) for more than 40 years. ETELM has developed an innovative 4GLinked solution that helps to seamlessly interconnect TETRA and LTE radio infrastructures into a single unified network for a smooth transition from narrowband to broadband communications. The 4GLinked concept can be applied to other technologies such as, for example, DMR. ETELM also specialises in Critical Communications Portable and In-vehicle Solutions that are quick and easy to deploy and enable users on the field to communicate efficiently across different technologies (4G, TETRA and Hybrid 4G+TETRA).
As a developer and manufacturer, ETELM invests continuously in the R&D activities and has the flexibility to provide tailored solutions in conformity with the ETSI/3GPP standards. ETELM works for Mission and Business Critical users that need secure and reliable communications.
