Lorraine Simpson applauds Loop Insights and Empower Clinics ‘Re-Open Vancouver’ launch to rebuild tourism industry
Travel expert Lorraine Simpson praises new collaboration and ground-breaking technology that will help boost Vancouver's economy and get it moving again.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is playing a huge role as we continue to combat the world’s worst pandemic in over a century.
So much has changed since COVID-19 took its grip on the world. We have seen a climbing death toll, millions of people sick, and a shattered economy, not to mention a growing population battling mental health issues. Even the tourism industry stands to lose $3.3 trillion in revenue due to closures if the industry is to remain shuttered for a year.
But there is good news in all this, thanks to new technology.
You see, airlines and hotels are offering contactless check-ins, and robots are helping travellers at departure and arrival zones, and some hotels have even enlisted the help of robots for room service. Let’s also not forget the scores of apps launching on the market – from hand-washing reminder apps, to smart pandemic analytics apps. There is now even ArriveCAN – a mandatory app for people traveling to Canada as their final destination to use this app to submit their travel and contact information, plans for quarantine, and a COVID-19 self-assessment.
Here at home in Vancouver, new technology may help save the day too.
A case in point is Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX: TSXV) (RACMF: OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"). The Vancouver-based tech start-up are now known as a major disruptor in the IoT and artificial intelligence space, and have launched their flagship device, Fobi, which can be integrated with Loop’s Wallet App, enabling data connectivity across online, and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.
The company has even launched the first-ever “venue bubbles” for the NCAA college basketball tournament, film production, and travel industries.
Even better, Loop Insights Inc. and Empower Clinics have just announced a coalition that will help reboot Vancouver's tourism, travel, and hospitality industries, including the cruise line industry.
Called ‘Re-Open Vancouver,’ the powerhouse alliance will help deploy proven health and data infrastructure in response to the pandemic and get the city moving in the right direction, and the Fobi device will reboot the city’s robust tourism industry that generates approximately 15 million unique visitors per year.
Following the Canadian federal government’s announcement that all international travellers will be required proof of negative COVID-19 tests in order to enter the country, Loop and Empower feel they can offer an innovative, combined solution in the form of Fobi, which will involve a digital wallet pass with bank-level security and privacy that can be offered to travellers visiting Vancouver.
Rob Anson, who is the CEO of Loop Insights, states: “Many key provincial stakeholders in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector have recently reached out as a result of our most recent successes deploying Loop’s venue management platform. Operators are in desperate need of a seamless and transformative solution that kickstarts the economic recovery process. Along with Empower Clinics, we will look to work with industries’ best of breed partners to deliver a unified solution that ensures best practice considerations in regards to the health, safety, and wellbeing of local residents and tourists alike.”
Steven McAuley, Chairman, and CEO of Empower, agrees “Benefiting from the leadership of two local Vancouver public companies, with the support of significant private and public sector participants, Re-open Vancouver is confident it will demonstrate how crucial our efforts are to the economy of the City of Vancouver, the Province of B.C. and Canada,” he says. “In partnership with Loop Insights, we have market-proven tools, services, testing products, and healthcare infrastructure to make this happen now."
The announcement is getting all the right support, too.
Lorraine Simpson, who is the Cityline TV Travel Expert and Travel Personality, has been advocating on behalf of the travel industry ever since COVID-19 shut the world down almost a year ago, and she has also been a staunch supporter of new, cutting-edge technology and how it will greatly help the travel and tourism industry.
“Re-open Vancouver is an incredible coalition that demonstrates what we can do collectively with ground-breaking technology and enthusiasm,” says Simpson. “Sure, we all know there is a problem, but Loop Insights and Empower Clinics have found the smart solution we need – Fobi, a digital wallet pass to create venue bubbles that will help visitors, residents, businesses and health agencies. Most of all, this technology will help keep people safe, and allow people to travel, spend their money, and allow us to conduct contract tracing and data collecting in an efficient and effective manner.”
Loop Insights, who is now providing its Fobi services to Amazon Web Services Partner Network, Telus IoT Marketplace, NTT DATA, Korn Ferry Tour Event – PGA in Las Vegas, Your CBD Locations – USA, Vend and Shopify, The University of Houston (NCAA Division 1), to name a handful, are active and growing in the Casino, Gaming, Events/Stadium, Hospitality, Retail, Film and Entertainment, and Education industries.
