Lisa Zaharia of Beyondview Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would you want to see for yourself and your business if you had a magic wand?

Lisa Zaharia is a management consultant, executive coach and founder of Beyondview Consulting, where she helps business leaders and their organizations transform how they work. Beyondview’s mission is to empower people and organizations to trust their inner voice and confidently create the success they desire.

“I work with business leaders to envision their future and strive to achieve it,” says Lisa. “I help them, not only go where they want to go, but beyond what they think is possible, because it's really about empowering clients to achieve beyond what they can imagine.”

As an executive coach, Lisa works with her clients as a strategic thought partner to help them see beyond what is possible and make it real. She says her core work and her soul’s calling is to bring a heart-centered, people-focus to the business environment. It's an approach she has developed that’s unique for each client through a deep examination of who they are, where they're going and what success looks like.

“I believe your whole person goes to work,” says Lisa. “When you can bring someone to be an observer of themselves, it drives accountability. I help them see the connections to the bigger organizational context and the bigger vision; one event builds on another. Let’s take that step back and see how it all connects.”

Lisa began her career in team-building and leadership development. From there she became a business analyst, then project and change manager, understanding how organizations achieve results. She says curiosity is key.

“I led business transformations in all different organizations, and I knew very little about their core business,” says Lisa. “I come to the table with the questions, not the answers and let my curiosity guide me. The diversity of my background makes me fearlessly take on any business challenge. Whatever comes my way, let's go for it.

“I spent my whole career supporting others to be at their best, whether at an organizational or an individual level, so I'm most proud when my clients can embrace their inner wisdom, stand in their confidence and create a future beyond where they first envisioned. I have had the good fortune of seeing that over and over again.”

Close Up Radio will feature Lisa Zaharia in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 1st at 1pm EST and with Jim Masters on February 15th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.beyondview.ca