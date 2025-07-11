Energy Healer Edna Medinilla of Edna Energetics Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MAYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edna Energetics, founded by the Edna Medinilla, is proud to announce its unique journey from traditional education to a focus on energy healing. After three decades as a beloved elementary school teacher, Edna has transformed a personal journey into a powerful mission to bring energy healing to those seeking relief and spiritual growth.

From her childhood dreams of becoming a teacher to the personal challenges that led her to explore alternative healing, Edna’s story is both an inspiration and a call to discover one’s true potential.

A New Beginning Aborning from a Lifetime in Education

“When I was little, in kindergarten, they asked what you want to be when you grow up. I knew from the start that I wanted to be a teacher,” Edna shares. For 33 years, she has been teaching eight to nine-year-olds, dedicated to igniting young minds. However, the pandemic brought unforeseen challenges, triggering an identity crisis and health struggles that sparked a pivotal shift in her life’s path.

Struggling with back pain, swelling, and sciatica, Edna sought answers beyond conventional medicine. Faced with the prospect of endless medication, she pivoted towards alternative healing methods, igniting a passion for a new kind of teaching—one that empowers individuals to heal authentically.

The Journey to Becoming a Healer

Edna’s exploration into alternative therapies led her to homeopathy, herbs, and essential oils, but it was the healing resonance of singing bowls that began to accelerate her journey. Inspired, she pursued certification as a singing bowl therapist and discovered the power of sound frequency to reduce stress and promote healing.

A crucial turning point was her introduction to energy healing through the teachings of Donna Eden. Descending deeper into modalities like quantum energy and Reiki, Edna discovered profound personal healing. Her transition to a healer was affirmed when she successfully alleviated pain for a fellow class attendee using energy healing techniques.

As Edna honed her skills, she found a deep calling to share this gift with others. Her new mission led her to attend healing fairs, offering sessions that helped attendees heal their pain, elevate their spiritual awareness, and enhance their innate gifts.

Uniting Gifted Souls and Those Finding Their Way

“I especially enjoy working with two types of clients,” Edna explains. “Those ready to enhance their spiritual gifts to higher frequencies and those who feel lost, yet hold hidden healing abilities they’re not aware of.”

In both cases, Edna provides guidance that empowers individuals to embrace their healing journeys. She believes in fostering self-awareness and reflection as a means to raise vibration, equipping people with tools to navigate modern life’s complexities with grace and resilience.

Edna emphasizes the importance of stopping to breathe amidst anxiety and stress, encouraging the use of high-frequency sound baths to calm and center the spirit. Starting with short meditations, she cultivates practices that promote profound personal transformation.

Connecting with Angels and Activating Inner Potential

Edna Energetics extends its mission with specialized classes helping individuals connect with archangels for guidance and healing. By teaching meditation and offering angelic connections through color, frequency, and intention, participants learn to transcend daily routines and embrace their spiritual perspectives.

Edna orchestrates classes covering the ten archangels, introducing students to their unique purposes and energetic colors, with guided meditations that forge personal connections and clarity in times of uncertainty.

As of June 2025, Edna will officially retire from classroom teaching to dedicate her energies toward guiding others in unlocking their potential and activating their gifts. Her vision is to provide ongoing support for individuals looking to transcend life’s tumult and achieve self-empowerment.

Empowerment Through Edna Energetics

Edna Energetics invites everyone to explore the uncharted territories of spiritual growth and self-care via energy healing. Rooted in a rich background of education and personal discovery, Edna Medinilla’s approach offers a fresh perspective on wellness, blending intuition and holistic practice.

Join Edna on her continued journey to change lives, educate, and foster environments where individuals can discover their healing potential. Through a blend of ancient wisdom and contemporary practice, Edna Energetics helps clients harmonize mind, body, and spirit in today’s fast-paced world.

